Suspect in shooting at apartment in Milwaukee suburb dies

A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer, Wisconsin.
A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer, Wisconsin. (Source: WTMJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BROWN DEER, Wis. (AP) - Police say a man suspected in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in a Milwaukee suburb has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Three people, including the suspect, were killed and one other person was injured in Saturday morning’s shooting, which authorities believe started as a domestic dispute.

Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer says the 26-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police were called to the Park Plaza Court apartments shortly after 10 a.m.

The suspect fired shots at officers from the second floor but no officers were hurt, although a police car was hit.

