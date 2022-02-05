Sheboygan woman struck and killed while crossing intersection

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 62-year-old Sheboygan woman died after being hit by a car while attempting to cross an intersection Friday night.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers reported to the intersection of N. 14th street and Michigan Avenue at 10:26 p.m.

Officers determined the 62-year-old tried to cross that intersection when she was hit by a southbound vehicle. She received treatment from Sheboygan Fire Department paramedics and at the St. Nicholas Hospital. She later died of her injuries, a news release states.

The southbound vehicle was driven by a 26-year-old Sheboygan woman.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.