Robotics competition brings students from U.S., Canada to Lambeau Field

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of students from across the U.S. and Canada put their skills to the test at Lambeau Field in a robotics competition.

Seventy-two teams are competing in a tournament with and against other students using robots they built over the past several months.

Students and their mentors had to tackle a series of challenges for a chance to win an invitation to the world championships in Texas in May.

“Their designs are very unique and they’re very advanced, especially the ones that travel. They’re traveling because they want to compete, and they’re very experienced crews and they know what’s going on here,” Logan Zahn, a sophomore at Seymour High School, said.

For all the teams, there’s something to be gained from the competition.

Logan said, ”Robotics really helps like with team-building, working with people to create something, problem solving definitely is something I learned a lot about. If something doesn’t work right, you can’t just say ‘oh well,’ you’ve got to go tinker with your robot, make it work.”

A company called Vex helps schools around the world with programs and equipment for these events. This tournament was hosted by Fox Valley Competitive Robotics, a non-profit aimed at promoting science and tech education.

