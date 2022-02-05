Advertisement

Packers promote Dunn as tight ends coach, replacing Outten

Fans wait outside to enter Lambeau Field where the NFL football team held training camp...
Fans wait outside to enter Lambeau Field where the NFL football team held training camp Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers promoted John Dunn to take over as tight ends coach for Justin Outten.

Outten left to become Denver’s offensive coordinator under new Broncos coach and former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Dunn worked as a senior analyst for the Packers this season but coached the New York Jets’ tight ends from 2019-20.

The Packers also announced that Maurice Drayton won’t return as special teams coordinator. His departure had been reported on Tuesday.

