No. 1 Ice Bears prepare for conference championship against No. 2 Fox Cities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Bay Area Ice Bears are one step away from becoming Eastern Shores champions, but first they must get by the Fox Cities Stars.

The conference championship is set for 5 p.m. Saturday at the Blue Line Family Ice Center in Fond du Lac. The Ice Bears have beat and tied the Stars earlier this season.

“We love playing the Fox Cities Stars. It is probably our biggest rivalry,” Ice Bears defender Claire Bradford said. “We always look forward to playing them and just the energy that comes with playing those big games.”

“Everyone gets so excited for Fox Cities,” Bay Area F/D Josie Bender said. “It’s a big rivalry so we just really have a bigger urge to win that other games. It’s almost personal at this point.”

“It’s like that Green Bay Chicago rivalry, Ice Bears first year head coach Joe Gerarden said. “Every year we have to play them to get the the state tournament. Every game counts, every game matters. It’s a lot of fun. They know us, we know them very, very well.”

The Stars are ranked No. 2 in the state, while the Ice Bears have been ranked No. 1 for most of the season. Bay Area is 19-2-1 with a state title on their mind.

“I think we’re starting to feel it a little bit now cause we’re getting to the end. Before it was, hey we have this target but oh well,” Gerarden said.

“We always say now that we’re number one, we’re the team to beat, the ones with a target on our back. But we like that because everyone gives us their best game. Everyone is going out to beat us. We like that. We like the competition. Give us your best game, and we’ll still beat you,” Bender said.

“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we just have to think that they’re the best team in the state until we beat them,” Bradford said.”

