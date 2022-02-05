MORE CLIPPER SYSTEMS ON THE WAY

No major snow event is expected over the next week or so but several clipper systems may produce some snow from time to time. Temperatures will be mainly at or ABOVE average over the next 7 days.

Light snow will gradually taper this evening but mostly cloudy skies will continue into Sunday. Some additional light snow showers may redevelop as we head into Sunday afternoon and early evening. A dusting or coating can’t be totally ruled out. Highs will range from the mid 20s to lower 30s as we close out the weekend.

Monday & Tuesday look to be pretty quiet but more light snow is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday with another weak clipper. Highs push back into the 30s.

We’ll close the work week with yet another clipper system on Friday. At first glance, it appears this feature may have the best chance to produce a few inches of snow... but we’ll see how things play out over the coming days.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SW/W 5-15+ MPH

MONDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening flakes, mainly NORTH. LOW: 17, holding steady or slowly rising.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some light snow is possible. HIGH: 30 LOW: 10

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. HIGH: 24 LOW: 7

TUESDAY: Clouds & sun. Milder. HIGH: 33 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. Breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Increasing clouds late. HIGH: 26 LOW: 13

FRIDAY: Chance of snow. HIGH: 32 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes possible. HIGH: 25

