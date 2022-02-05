Midwest Paper Group sold to Mexican based company

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - A paper mill in Combined Locks that was once nearly shuttered has a new owner.

McKinley Paper Company, a US subsidiary of Mexico based Bio PAPPEL bought Midwest Paper Group for an undisclosed amount of money, according a a news release issued Thursday.

More than three hundred people work in the mill right now.

This ownership change is one of many the mill has seen over the past five years since it was known as Appleton Coated, and abruptly shut down in 2017.

That led to a very public court fight.

According to it’s web site, Midwest Paper Company a production capacity of 500 thousand tons a year. This will help Bio PAPPEL- McKinley increase it’s US containerboard production in a big way.

“It seems like this is going to be a good move,” said Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

He was among those who fought to keep the mill open, and even wrote a book highlighting the battle.

“What’s different with this company with this owner versus the previous owner, the one before that, this is an industry player,’ said Nelson, adding “It indicates that they could very well be making investments in it and if they’re making investments in it it means the business is going to grow.”

The mill, once known as Appleton Coated, went into receivership, and was bought in 2017 by a company seeking to sell off the property for parts.

Workers at the time fought back filing a lawsuit and eventually prevailed in court.

Nelson says the mill is responsible for $300 million in economic activity each year benefiting the entire area.

“Really the history of the paper industry in the Fox Valley has been these individual mills and plants that have anchored an entire economy.”

Action 2 News did reach out to the company, who said in a statement that this is the best region to invest in over the long term, and that they were welcoming these new workers.

