Advertisement

UPDATE: 2 killed, 2 hurt in shooting in Milwaukee suburb

The TV station says a Milwaukee County medical examiner has been called to the scene.
The TV station says a Milwaukee County medical examiner has been called to the scene.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN DEER, Wis. (AP) - Police say two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer.

Police Chief Peter Nimmer said during a news conference Saturday afternoon that one of the injured is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody.

Nimmer says police were called to the Park Plaza Court apartments soon after 10 a.m. Saturday.

He says the suspect fired shots at officers from the second floor but that none are hurt and they did not return fire.

Nimmer hasn’t provided the names or ages of the shooting victims, but he says no child was hurt.

Original story 02/02/22, 12:36 p.m.: Emergency services and a medical examiner are responding to an incident at an apartment complex in a Milwaukee suburb, but police have provided no details of what is going on.

WITI-TV reports that there are many ambulances as well as police and fire department vehicles outside the apartment complex in Brown Deer on Saturday.

The TV station says a Milwaukee County medical examiner has been called to the scene.

A Brown Deer police dispatcher says he cannot confirm details about what happened at the building.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: After the surge, the plunge
Daylight icy view of Dartford Inn
Fire destroys Dartford Inn, Northeast Wisconsin’s first motel
Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe...
Supreme Court won’t take challenge to absentee ballot boxes
While the loss of the house is hard, Green said she’s not bitter. She knows mental health and...
Manitowoc teen no longer getting family home ruined in fire
Octaviano Juarez-Corro
After 16 years on the run, alleged Milwaukee park shooter arrested in Mexico

Latest News

FILE - A worker vacuums up shattered glass outside a Waffle House restaurant Monday, April 23,...
Waffle House shooter receives life in prison without parole
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Thousands attend March for Life rally in Washington, D.C.
Millions in tax dollars flow to anti-abortion centers in US
According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers reported to the intersection of N. 14th...
Sheboygan woman struck and killed while crossing intersection