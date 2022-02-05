UPDATE: 2 killed, 2 hurt in shooting in Milwaukee suburb

BROWN DEER, Wis. (AP) - Police say two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer.

Police Chief Peter Nimmer said during a news conference Saturday afternoon that one of the injured is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody.

Nimmer says police were called to the Park Plaza Court apartments soon after 10 a.m. Saturday.

He says the suspect fired shots at officers from the second floor but that none are hurt and they did not return fire.

Nimmer hasn’t provided the names or ages of the shooting victims, but he says no child was hurt.

Original story 02/02/22, 12:36 p.m.: Emergency services and a medical examiner are responding to an incident at an apartment complex in a Milwaukee suburb, but police have provided no details of what is going on.

WITI-TV reports that there are many ambulances as well as police and fire department vehicles outside the apartment complex in Brown Deer on Saturday.

The TV station says a Milwaukee County medical examiner has been called to the scene.

A Brown Deer police dispatcher says he cannot confirm details about what happened at the building.

