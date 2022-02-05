LIGHT SNOW FOR SOME TODAY

Yesterday’s light snow, combined with temperatures will below freezing overnight, has left slick stretches on the roads this morning. If you’re venturing out early, please drive safely and give yourself some extra time to make it to your destination. It will be a blustery day as a disturbance swings through the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. This disturbance will bring 1-2″ of snow accumulation to spots across the Northwoods, while the rest of us may just catch a dusting or some stray flakes. For those of you across the Northwoods, slick roads can be expected later today.

High temperatures will climb to about 20° today, but we will end up closer to 30° for Sunday afternoon’s highs! Today will start out with dim sunshine, but clouds will quickly increase. We should be mostly cloudy throughout Sunday with occasional flurries possible. Temperatures briefly cool Monday with highs back down in the middle 20s. But, we’ll be milder for much of next week with highs into the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW/S 10-20+ MPH

SUNDAY: SW/W 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Early dim sun, then turning cloudy. Light snow showers, mainly NORTH. Turning blustery. HIGH: 20

TONIGHT: Evening flakes, mainly NORTH. Blustery. LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional flurries. Milder. HIGH: 30 LOW: 10

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 24 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Milder with mostly cloudy skies. Stray sprinkle or flake? HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty light snow or mix. HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow possible late. HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Cloudy with light snow. HIGH: 30

