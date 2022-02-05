Homeless mom and daughter in Sheboygan starts GoFundMe to find housing

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A mother trying to raise her daughter through homelessness and the limitations of a wheelchair, will finally have a warm place to stay in Sheboygan, thanks to an outpouring of generosity from thousands of strangers.

Ashley Lagoo-Mckinnie, is a homeless 29-year-old using a wheelchair.

She recently moved with her three-year-old daughter, Lyanna, to Sheboygan to stay in a shelter, instead of the streets of Milwaukee.

Faced with the possibility of being kicked out of the shelter, Mckinnie then turned to GoFundMe to try and raise enough money for a hotel room.

All my supporters, all my donors have actually changed our life so much. And I’m grateful, like really, really grateful. This happening was not expected, not at all, I really was surprised,” said Mckinnie.

That online fundraiser had just $146 on Monday.

As of Friday evening, donations totaled to more than $111,000.

“It feels good. It shows that people have kindness and they understand empathy, and all that. It just feels like people can see that I’m trying, I really am, I’m doing everything I can,” said Mckinnie.

A pastor at Ebenezer United Church of Christ in Sheboygan reached out to Mckinnie, and secured a hotel room for her and her daughter for the week.

“She’s not hopeless, and she’s definitely not helpless, but there are a lot of things she can’t do on her own, but anything she can, she does,” said Pastor Lorri Steward, Ebenezer United Church of Christ.

Mckinnie says she had a good job and an apartment before suffering her injury.

It started when her mother died in 2016, and she says she was gripped by depression.

“I would picture myself going up and saying I love her and it was breaking me. It was like, I really was mentally ill,” said Mckinnie.

Mckinnie says her suffering came to a point where she ended up on a bridge in Milwaukee.

“I chose to close my eyes and run and jump, I wasn’t supposed to survive and I did. Then when I woke up, I was in a deep depression,” Mckinnie explained.

Her spinal cord permanently injured, Mckinnie needed years of assistance from care-takers, ran out of money, and eventually lost her apartment.

Two years later, her daughter was born.

“When I look back at it, if I could change one thing, I would’ve never jumped. I would have went and got help, the help I need, I would’ve went and talked to somebody because you know what, you can get through it,” said Mckinnie.

Now, Mckinnie plans to use the donations to buy a wheelchair-accessible home in Sheboygan, enroll her daughter in a school program, and looks forward to getting a job.

“All these donors have made it where I feel like a great mom and it feels good to not fail her. I feel like I did survive for a reason,” said Mckinnie.

