CLEAR AND COLD TONIGHT... LIGHT SNOW SATURDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Clouds will increase this weekend, so will temperatures
By David Ernst
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skies will remain clear overnight as the snow showers from earlier in the day have moved out over Lake Michigan. It’s going to be a quiet and chilly night with lows close to zero around the Fox Valley and into the teens below across the Northwoods. Some roads may remain slippery due to the cold and recent light snow.

Southwest winds will kick in over the course of Saturday. Late-day gusts to 30 mph are possible. Areas from Green Bay northward could see some light snow develop by Saturday afternoon. Only a dusting would be expected from Shawano to GB... but along the border with Upper Michigan, 1-2″ of snow could fall.

Highs will get to around 20° for Saturday afternoon with readings closer to 30° Sunday. Saturday will start out relatively sunny, but clouds will quickly increase. We should be mostly cloudy throughout Sunday with occasional flurries possible. Temperatures briefly cool Monday with highs back down in the middle 20s. But, we’ll be milder for much of next week with highs into the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW/S 10-20+ MPH

SUNDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and bitter cold. LOW: -1

SATURDAY: Early sun, then turning cloudy. Light snow showers, mainly NORTH. Turning blustery. HIGH: 20 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional flurries. Milder. HIGH: 30 LOW: 10

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 24 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Milder with mostly cloudy skies. Stray sprinkle or flake? HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty light snow or mix. HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow possible late. HIGH: 28 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Cloudy with light snow. HIGH: 30

