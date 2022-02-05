Advertisement

14-year-old Kiel student accused of reporting phony threat

Man arrested following Kiel home invasions
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - A 14-year-old from Kiel was placed in secure detention and police are referring the teen to prosecutors for a felony charge of making a terroristic threat.

According to Kiel police, the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety received an anonymous tip Friday afternoon that there were going to be acts of violence at Kiel High School on Monday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice runs the “Speak Up, Speak Out” school safety tip line. The tip wasn’t specific about the threat and the tipster ended communication with the DOJ when it tried to get more information.

The tip was relayed to Kiel’s school resource officer and the Kiel police department. Working with the DOJ and the Kiel Area School District, they identified a 14-year-old student as a possible source of the tip. The teen was interviewed and admitted it was false, they made it up.

Police are referring the 14-year-old to the Manitowoc County District Attorney’s Office. Making a terrorist threat is punishable by up to 3½ years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

