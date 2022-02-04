Advertisement

Xavier boys pull away from Green Bay East

By Eric Boynton
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Xavier Hawks pulled away from Green Bay East in the second half to stay within striking distance of West De Pere in the Bay Conference race.

East was able to hang with the Hawks in the early going thanks to a three pointer by Oliver Killian. Foul trouble for the Red Devil’s all-time leading scorer Ryan Sweeney proved costly against the Hawks.

Xavier put together a run later in the first half, featuring a transition connection between Alex Sherwood and Jake Miller, to stretch the Hawks’ lead to seven.

The Red Devils mounted a rally at the beginning of the second half. Off a missed three Vance Alexander found Bill Felix with a nice pass to set up an easy bucket. Cutting the Xavier lead to just two.

Corner threes by Carson Hehli and Sherwood helped Xavier reestablish control on their way to a 71-58 victory.

