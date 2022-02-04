Advertisement

Two arrested for armed robbery demanding cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency(10/11 NOW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men -- one from Hortonville and the other from Menominee, Michigan -- are jailed in Waupaca County for an armed robbery over two weeks ago.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a call of an armed robbery in progress at a home along Highway 54 in New London on January 16. The 911 caller said two men came into the home and demanded cryptocurrency. The men were armed with a handgun and one was wearing a tactical vest.

The suspects were identified as Kobi Langenhuizen of Hortonville and Devon Sack of Menominee.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident but it remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office had assistance from the Outagamie and Marinette county sheriff’s offices and police departments in Menominee and Marinette.

