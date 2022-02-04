Advertisement

Sheriff’s office looking for missing, endangered 15-year-old girl

Lyvia Hansen, 15, was reported missing on February 3, 2022
Lyvia Hansen, 15, was reported missing on February 3, 2022(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a 15-year-old girl who’s missing and considered endangered.

Lyvia Hansen is from Allouez. She was last seen around 3 P.M. Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office considers her endangered because of some things she said before she disappeared.

Lyvia is white, 5′6″ tall, 125 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink crop top, blue jeans and Ugg boots. She has piercings in her nose and lip.

Authorities believe she’s still in the area. Anyone with information so they can check on her welfare should call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 391-7450. You can also provide information anonymously to Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 432stop.com, or (920) 432-STOP, or through the P3 app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro A. Santiago-Marquez, Alexander Burgos-Mojica, Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia
Green Bay business owner charged with murder in UWGB trail body case
The U.S. Postal Service introduces the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) to be built by...
White House threatens to halt USPS contract with Oshkosh Corp.
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin COVID-19 spread “critically high” in all 72 counties for 4th week
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Girl with hatchet attacked vehicle outside Manitowoc school
Tyler Berna appears in court via video conference on February 2, 2022
Teen charged with child pornography possession

Latest News

Remington Nystrom is accused of sexually assaulting a child at a church camp in 2009
DOJ tip line leads to child-sexual assault charge against church camp counselor
FILE: LeRoy Butler jumps into the crowd following an interception in 1995. (AP Photo/Dan Currier)
INTERVIEW: LeRoy Butler on his Hall of Fame hopes
Glitter (Source: WRDW)
3 BRILLIANT, GLITTERY, GLOWING AND WARMING MINUTES with Brad
Ervin Fay of Omro, a World War II veteran
SMALL TOWNS: Omro's Ervin Fay