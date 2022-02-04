Sheriff’s office looking for missing, endangered 15-year-old girl

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a 15-year-old girl who’s missing and considered endangered.

Lyvia Hansen is from Allouez. She was last seen around 3 P.M. Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office considers her endangered because of some things she said before she disappeared.

Lyvia is white, 5′6″ tall, 125 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink crop top, blue jeans and Ugg boots. She has piercings in her nose and lip.

Authorities believe she’s still in the area. Anyone with information so they can check on her welfare should call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 391-7450. You can also provide information anonymously to Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 432stop.com, or (920) 432-STOP, or through the P3 app for Apple and Android devices.

