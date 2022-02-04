SCATTERED LIGHT SNOW THIS AFTERNOON

Lake effect snow showers that brought light snow to some areas along the Lake Michigan shoreline have pushed out of here just in time for the afternoon. A separate disturbance moving in from our west is causing scattered light snow showers to move through all across Northeast Wisconsin. While accumulations will stay below 1″ anywhere, temperatures are still below freezing, so any snow that falls is enough to make roads slick. Keep this in mind as you head home from work this evening. Otherwise, afternoon highs will be in the middle teens under cloudy skies.

Southwest winds will kick in by the weekend, giving us a nice little boost in temperatures. Temperatures tomorrow will make it into the lower 20s, and by Sunday highs will rise to around 30 degrees. Areas north of Green Bay could see some light snow during afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. While most of us wont see more than a dusting, parts of far northern Wisconsin could end up with 1-2″ in spots.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy skies with light snow showers. An inch or less. HIGH: 17

TONIGHT: Skies clearing. Bitter cold. LOW: -1

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Turning blustery. Light snow showers, mainly NORTH. HIGH: 21 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with flakes possible early. Milder. HIGH: 30 LOW: 10

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 24 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of flakes. HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow possible late. HIGH: 28

