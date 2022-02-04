Pickup truck with snow plow stolen during burglary in Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a stolen pickup truck with a snow plow attachment.

A 2005-model Chevy Silverado was stolen during a burglary in Howard early Thursday morning before 1 A.M. The truck had a red, Boss-brand straight blade plow with welded wings. At the time it was stolen, the Silverado had a Wisconsin truck plate of RK 3666.

The sheriff’s office is distributing a video of a suspect on surveillance cameras (see above).

Anyone who might recognize the suspect in the video or has information about the truck is asked to call Detective Sergeant Holschbach at (920) 448-6187 or email Zachary.holschbach@browncountywi.gov. You can also provide information anonymously and may be eligible for a reward leaving your tip with the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 432stop.com, calling (920) 432-STOP (7867) or using the P3 tip app for Apple and Android phones available on their respective app stores.

Brown County Sheriff's Office released security video of a man suspected of stealing a pickup truck with snow plow attachment in Howard (Brown County Sheriff's Office via YouTube)

