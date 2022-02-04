Advertisement

Phoenix outlast Horizon League leader Youngstown in double OT

Phoenix women top Horizon leader YSU in 2OT
By Eric Boynton
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Back on their home floor for the first time in 45 days, the Green Bay women needed extra time to earn a big conference win over Youngstown State.

Reigning Horizon League Player of the Week Hailey Oskey once again led the Phoenix with 14 points against the Penguins. Appleton North grad Sydney Levy chipped in 12 points off the bench for Green Bay. Four of those points were critical to the Phoenix’s victory, with a pair of free throws to send the game to overtime with nine seconds left and then another set of free throws to secure the 70-69 victory in double overtime.

Luxemburg-Casco alum Cassie Schiltz also had a big impact for the Phoenix on Thursday night with 13 points and six rebounds.

Green Bay has two more home games over the next week with Robert Morris visiting the Kress on Saturday, and in-state rival Milwaukee coming to town on Monday night.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro A. Santiago-Marquez, Alexander Burgos-Mojica, Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia
Green Bay business owner charged with murder in UWGB trail body case
The U.S. Postal Service introduces the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) to be built by...
White House threatens to halt USPS contract with Oshkosh Corp.
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin COVID-19 spread “critically high” in all 72 counties for 4th week
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Girl with hatchet attacked vehicle outside Manitowoc school
Tyler Berna appears in court via video conference on February 2, 2022
Teen charged with child pornography possession

Latest News

Phoenix women top Horizon leader YSU in first home game in 45 days
Phoenix women top Horizon leader YSU in 2OT
Xavier tops GB East in boys basketball clash
Xavier tops GB East in boys basketball clash
Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
Cockburn leads No. 18 Illinois past No. 11 Wisconsin, 80-67
WATCH: #5 Oshkosh beats #2 Platteville for 2nd time in 2 weeks
#5 UW-Oshkosh beats #2 UW-Platteville for 2nd time this season