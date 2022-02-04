Phoenix outlast Horizon League leader Youngstown in double OT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Back on their home floor for the first time in 45 days, the Green Bay women needed extra time to earn a big conference win over Youngstown State.

Reigning Horizon League Player of the Week Hailey Oskey once again led the Phoenix with 14 points against the Penguins. Appleton North grad Sydney Levy chipped in 12 points off the bench for Green Bay. Four of those points were critical to the Phoenix’s victory, with a pair of free throws to send the game to overtime with nine seconds left and then another set of free throws to secure the 70-69 victory in double overtime.

Luxemburg-Casco alum Cassie Schiltz also had a big impact for the Phoenix on Thursday night with 13 points and six rebounds.

Green Bay has two more home games over the next week with Robert Morris visiting the Kress on Saturday, and in-state rival Milwaukee coming to town on Monday night.

