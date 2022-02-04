Oshkosh elementary school students celebrate Black History Month through music

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some elementary school students in Oshkosh are celebrating Black History month through song and dance. A Residency, funded by a “Project SOAR” grant and the school’s parent-teacher organization, is teaching students about African drumming and the culture of Ghana.

From drumming, to dancing, Carl Traeger Elementary School students are trying something new in their music class this week. “I learned how to drum in other languages,” says 3rd grader Armando Almanza.

The lesson is called the “Sights and Sounds of Ghana.” According to 3rd grader Trinity Stadler, “My favorite part is about learning different language by playing with drums.”

Taught by Oshkosh native, and world-renowned percussionist, Mark Powers, “Sights and Sounds of Ghana” is a hands on lesson about the African culture.

“We are focusing on a lot of music, to me are some of the important roots of what we’ve come to know as American music, the pop and things like that. And we’re just getting a little bit of taste of some rhythms, some language, some dancing, specifically from the Ewe people of Ghana,” says Powers.

From the drum beats, to the movement, the immersion learning is really a hit with students.

“Just any way to make it more tangible, I’ll say, for the kids and they’re learning and they don’t even know it. It’s just been fun to watch what’s kind of been happening behind the scenes,” says music teacher Jennifer Schmidt.

While the focus of the Sights and Sounds of Ghana is dance and music, the takeaway is so much more. Powers adds, “Some people, like myself, will find such an interest with other parts of the world that they’ll need to travel and spend time in those areas and some people won’t. But, they can still draw little tidbits of information and I think the more we learn about other people, the more we can relate and get along with other people.”

