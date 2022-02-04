Neenah’s new middle school will be named ... Neenah Middle School

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah’s new middle school location will be named ... Neenah Middle School.

The district went through an “extended process” to find a name for the new 5-8 middle school. They say it resulted in “a fairly simple choice.”

The district requested suggestions from the community and held voting.

The middle school is moving into the high school building in fall of 2023.

Nearly 200 names were submitted and a committee narrowed the list to 20. Students at Horace Mann and Shattuck whittled the total down to five.

A community vote was held in January. These were the final results.

Neenah Middle School: 51.8 percent

Rocket Middle School: 20.2 percent

Shattuck Academy: 10.7 percent

Riverside Middle School: 9.6 percent

Memorial Middle School: 7.7 percent

Groundbreaking on the new high school was held in June at the site near Highway II and North Clayton Avenue. The project was approved through the passing of a referendum in April of 2020 after a previous, slightly larger referendum failed.

