Manitowoc teen no longer getting family home ruined in fire

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Months of hard work and effort have come to an abrupt end for Makayla Green.

The 16-year-old was told by a family member that if she wanted ownership of her great grandmother’s house they would sign the rights over.

Months later, an accidental fire caused by a homeless man left the house Mero Street in ruins.

It was just weeks after that that her family member changed his mind about signing the house over to Makayla.

“I guess I was like just too young and like, didn’t know better than to believe him. And I really did believe him,” she said. “I feel like just not even getting the property anymore is more heartbreaking than it was being set on fire.”

While the loss of the house is hard, Green said she’s not bitter. She knows mental health and addiction played a big part in her family member’s choices.

“I am mad, but I’m not going to blame it on him because I know it’s not his fault. It’s the drugs that’s doing it to him,” she said.

Today the house still stands, but the City of Manitowoc has placed a raze order on the house, with demolition plans set for spring.

“This house has really struggled ever since Makayla’s grandma passed away,” Liz Majerus, the assistant city attorney of the City of Manitowoc, said. “So later this spring, assuming that the property owner of the estate does not handle the demolition on their own, the city will hire a contractor to do that.”

While knowing she’ll never own her great-grandmother’s house is hard, Makayla said at least she finally has time to be a kid.

“I am normally would be working to afford a house. Like, that’s what I think about every time I’m out with friends, I’m like, this is so weird,” Green said.

Since her efforts have come to an end Green has offered to refund the GoFundMe money that was raised for the house. The remaining was money was used to help low-income families for Christmas and donated to the Manitowoc fire and police departments.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.