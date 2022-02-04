INTERVIEW: LeRoy Butler on his Hall of Fame hopes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Long-time Packers defensive back and Super Bowl champion LeRoy Butler is teaming up with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin to remind you to include cheese with your Super Bowl recipes -- and maybe some of his Leap-brand vodka.

Chris Roth took this opportunity to talk with Butler about his hopes for joining the next class of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees.

Butler is the only member of the All-90′s Packers not inducted in the hall of fame in Canton.

He talks openly with Chris about why he think he’s not in the hall yet, what his former teammates are saying, and where he’ll be when the announcement is made.

