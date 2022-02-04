Advertisement

Governor vetoes ban on critical race theory in schools

Critical race theory
Critical race theory(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a Republican bill that would have prohibited Wisconsin public schools from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias.

Republicans who approved the bill do not have enough votes to override Evers’ veto issued on Friday.

Wisconsin’s proposal follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures moving to thwart certain ideas they associate with “critical race theory.”

Evers says he vetoed the bill because he objected to “creating new censorship rules that restrict schools and educators from teaching honest, complete facts about important historical topics like the Civil War and civil rights.”

