Gov. Evers vetoes child labor bill, hash oil penalties

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill opposed by labor unions that would have allowed teenagers to work longer hours during the busy summer tourism months.

The measure Evers vetoed on Friday had the support of Republicans and the state’s hotel, restaurant and grocery industries. Democrats and the Wisconsin AFL-CIO opposed it.

Current law does not allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work later than 7 P.M. from after Labor Day until May 31 and no later than 9 P.M. over the summer. The bill would have permitted employees under age 16 to work until 11 P.M. when they don’t have school the next day.

The Democratic governor also vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have increased the penalties for making or distributing marijuana through a process that creates a highly concentrated version of marijuana known as butane hash oil.

Evers supports full legalization of marijuana and said he objected to creating additional penalties for marijuana use, which he said in his veto message Friday would be “another step in the wrong direction.”

The Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association was the only group that registered in support of the measure. Supporters argued that stronger penalties were needed to combat the use of butane hash oil.

