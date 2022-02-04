Advertisement

Gov. Evers vetoes child labor bill, hash oil penalties

Teen workers
Teen workers(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill opposed by labor unions that would have allowed teenagers to work longer hours during the busy summer tourism months.

The measure Evers vetoed on Friday had the support of Republicans and the state’s hotel, restaurant and grocery industries. Democrats and the Wisconsin AFL-CIO opposed it.

Current law does not allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work later than 7 P.M. from after Labor Day until May 31 and no later than 9 P.M. over the summer. The bill would have permitted employees under age 16 to work until 11 P.M. when they don’t have school the next day.

The Democratic governor also vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have increased the penalties for making or distributing marijuana through a process that creates a highly concentrated version of marijuana known as butane hash oil.

Evers supports full legalization of marijuana and said he objected to creating additional penalties for marijuana use, which he said in his veto message Friday would be “another step in the wrong direction.”

The Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association was the only group that registered in support of the measure. Supporters argued that stronger penalties were needed to combat the use of butane hash oil.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Postal Service introduces the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) to be built by...
White House threatens to halt USPS contract with Oshkosh Corp.
While the loss of the house is hard, Green said she’s not bitter. She knows mental health and...
Manitowoc teen no longer getting family home ruined in fire
Angelina Ruesch
Wisconsin woman who had Kaukauna man’s body in car charged in 2 counties
Remington Nystrom is accused of sexually assaulting a child at a church camp in 2009
DOJ tip line leads to child-sexual assault charge against church camp counselor
Bleu the cat returned to Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary. Feb. 3, 2022.
Catnapped feline returned to Safe Haven in Green Bay

Latest News

Critical race theory
Governor vetoes ban on critical race theory in schools
Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe...
Supreme Court won’t take challenge to absentee ballot boxes
Caroline E. Nosal
State Democrats introduce gun legislation on the six-year anniversary of a murder
DJI Matrice 100
Wisconsin lawmakers propose banning public safety from using Chinese-made drones