Advertisement

FBI reviewing in-custody death of restrained Kansas teenager

FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.(Courtesy Sarah Harrison via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say the FBI is reviewing the death of a Black teenager who died after he was restrained at a Kansas juvenile detention center.

Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis said Friday that the FBI has asked for all information regarding the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton.

He died in September after he was restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes at the Wichita detention center.

Dennis commented at a commission meeting called to discuss a recommendation from a community task force that the U.S. Department of Justice be asked to investigate Lofton’s death.

Dennis said the county provided all the information requested by the FBI, which is part of the Justice Department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Postal Service introduces the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) to be built by...
White House threatens to halt USPS contract with Oshkosh Corp.
While the loss of the house is hard, Green said she’s not bitter. She knows mental health and...
Manitowoc teen no longer getting family home ruined in fire
Angelina Ruesch
Wisconsin woman who had Kaukauna man’s body in car charged in 2 counties
Remington Nystrom is accused of sexually assaulting a child at a church camp in 2009
DOJ tip line leads to child-sexual assault charge against church camp counselor
Bleu the cat returned to Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary. Feb. 3, 2022.
Catnapped feline returned to Safe Haven in Green Bay

Latest News

Ashley Lagoo-McKinnie with her daughter
Thousands of strangers help homeless mom and her daughter
Chilton water tower over neighborhood
Chilton offers land deals to ease housing crisis
A wrap on a Schneider truck celebrates women in trucking
Schneider wants more women in the driver's seat
Officials said the couple was snowed in their cabin for nearly two months, unable to leave due...
2 people, dog rescued by helicopter in California after being snowed in cabin for 2 months
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
Locked out MLB players reject offer of federal mediation