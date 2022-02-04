Developing housing options in Chilton

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - As we’ve reported in recent months, many communities in Northeast Wisconsin are experiencing a housing crisis, with potential buyers finding very few, if any, options.

In the City of Chilton though, a proactive approach is underway to address its housing shortage.

City Administrator David DeTroye says for the first time in a long time, Chilton is set to experience a housing boom.

The city’s focus on housing started three years ago after a countywide study found a severe shortage in communities like this.

“There’s just not any options, so we had to take care of all levels, new construction, rentals and what we call twins, so multi-family homes, and we had no stock in this city so it was time to take action,” explains DeTroye.

The first step was selling four city-owned lots to a developer.

“Those lots were sold to the contractor at a reduced rate to get the development started and we found out real quickly that we need it,” says DeTroye.

Before the spec homes were even completed, all four were sold.

The city then reached out to a multi-family contractor about a plot of it was looking to develop.

“And it was a no-brainer, it’s right on the edge of the city, it’s got a beautiful rural look to it and they were happy to be brought into the loop and six months later we had a developers agreement in hand to develop 102 units,” says DeTroye.

Those soon-to-be apartments will be located across the road from a subdivision, which thanks to city incentives, will welcome 30 new single family homes over the next three years.

“We’re hoping that that brings younger families in to experience what a small town has to offer, we have excellent schools, we’re working on our park system,” says DeTroye.

And working its housing issue, DeTroye says the city is banking local businesses finding the talent they need.

“We would estimate there’s probably 400 jobs available, good paying jobs right in the city here right now,” explains DeTroye.

