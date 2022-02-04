Crews at scene of fire at Green Lake inn

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are at the scene of a fire at the Dartford Inn in Green Lake.

The inn is located at North Lawson Drive, near Highways 23 and 49.

The call came in just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Crews have been battling the fire in frigid sub-zero temperatures.

The Dartford Inn’s website says the log cabin-style motel was built in 1949.

