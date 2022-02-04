Crews at scene of fire at Green Lake inn
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are at the scene of a fire at the Dartford Inn in Green Lake.
The inn is located at North Lawson Drive, near Highways 23 and 49.
The call came in just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
Crews have been battling the fire in frigid sub-zero temperatures.
The Dartford Inn’s website says the log cabin-style motel was built in 1949.
