Crews at scene of fire at Green Lake inn

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are at the scene of a fire at the Dartford Inn in Green Lake.

The inn is located at North Lawson Drive, near Highways 23 and 49.

The call came in just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Crews have been battling the fire in frigid sub-zero temperatures.

The Dartford Inn’s website says the log cabin-style motel was built in 1949.

Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen is at the scene and will have updates throughout the morning.

