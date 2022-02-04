COVID-19 in Wisconsin: After the surge, the plunge

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Thirty-three. That’s how many people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, according to Friday’s report from Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services. Wisconsin hasn’t seen that metric this low since the middle of last summer. It’s less than 6% of the number of hospitalizations reported this past Tuesday -- the one-day record for hospitalizations set three days ago.

It follows the freefall in COVID-19 case numbers, with tests confirming 3,484 new cases in the past day. This is bringing us back to daily case numbers we hadn’t seen regularly in three months. The 7-day average is down to 4,147 cases per day, the lowest since around Christmas. Waupaca County’s total cases surpassed 11,000, or more than 1 in 5 residents testing positive for the coronavirus in the past 2 years. Case numbers in Florence and Forest counties were revised. Statewide, the positivity rate fell sharply again, more than a percentage point, from 17.3% to 16.1% Friday. The percentage of all tests coming back positive was 20% five days ago.

For perspective, six months ago Wisconsin had case numbers in the hundreds, not a few thousand, and death reports were single digits. Another 41 COVID-19 deaths were reported to the state since Thursday. The DHS says 24 of these people died in the last 30 days, so they’re included in the 7-day average, which the state says is 22 per day, the same average as yesterday.

Winnebago County reported 6 deaths, including 5 who died recently, putting that county’s death toll over 300. Brown, Langlade and Outagamie counties each reported 1 death.

We reported over the past month that deaths didn’t keep pace with the surge of new cases of the less severe but more contagious omicron variant. That caused the death rate to fall from 1.0% of all cases one month ago. But it’s no longer the case with this drop in new cases; the death rate of 0.84% hasn’t changed in 12 days.

As of Thursday, there were 1,387 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 278 in ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). Northeast health care region hospitals had 165 of those patients, 28 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 95, including 18 in ICU. We’ll get updated patient numbers after 3:30 this afternoon.

State health experts are concerned the new mutation of omicron will stunt our progress. To keep this freefall going, they’re encouraging unvaccinated people to get vaccinated and vaccinated people to get boosters.

Vaccinators’ reports did show an upturn in doses administered compared to the rest of this week. In the past day, 9,406 more doses were reported, with fewer than half of those booster shots. There were 1,880 Wisconsin residents getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 3,170 people completing their vaccination series. (There is some overlap in those two numbers because of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the total doses administered include shots going into the arm of out-of-state residents.) These are still among the lowest vaccination numbers reported in six weeks.

Manitowoc County reached 60% of its population getting at least one dose. Marinette County has 50% of its population fully vaccinated.

Vaccines have reached the arms of 63.4% of the state’s population, with 59.5% of Wisconsinites completing the vaccine series.

Friday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 25.4% received vaccine (+0.2)/20.6% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

12 to 17: 59.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/55.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 58.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/52.7% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 62.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/57.8% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 68.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/64.4% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 71.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/67.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/74.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Friday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 64.8% (+0.1) 61.4% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.4% 53.7% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 51.9% 49.1% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.1% 73.5% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.1% 52.0% Forest (9,004) 52.2% 49.0% Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.9% (+0.1) 49.3% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.0% 53.7% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.2% (+0.1) 50.2% Langlade (19,189) 53.5% 51.0% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.0% (+0.1) 57.1% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.8% 50.0% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 79.7% (+0.1) 75.4% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.5% 50.2% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.5% 60.2% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.3% (+0.1) 45.2% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.1% 58.9% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.1% 52.6% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.6% 43.3% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.6% 58.1% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 294,631 (62.1%) 279,671 (58.9%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 326,601 (59.4%) 309,433 (56.3%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,697,984 (63.4%) 3,471,687 (59.5%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. For a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots, visit wbay.com/vaccine.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 68,344 cases (+138) (350 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 11,208 cases (+20) (86 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,828 cases (+57) (81 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 23,660 cases (+95) (257 deaths)

Door – 6,433 cases (+13) (46 deaths)

Florence - 771 cases (cases revised -12 by state) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 28,544 cases (+63) (202 deaths)

Forest - 2,347 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (43 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,641 cases (+20) (36 deaths) (+1)

Green Lake - 4,012 cases (+3) (49 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,215 cases (+24) (66 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,470 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

Langlade - 4,764 cases (+17) (58 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 16,745 cases (+37) (141 deaths)

Marinette - 9,318 cases (+28) (87 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,714 cases (+15) (59 deaths)

Menominee – 1,808 cases (+4) (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,132 cases (+21) (80 deaths)

Outagamie – 41,192 cases (+47) (298 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 9,502 cases (+26) (107 deaths)

Sheboygan – 28,553 cases (+68) (232 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,016 cases (+36) (182 deaths)

Waushara – 4,845 cases (+14) (63 deaths)

Winnebago – 42,305 (+145) (302 deaths) (+6)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

