After 16 years on the run, alleged Milwaukee park shooter arrested in Mexico

Octaviano Juarez-Corro
Octaviano Juarez-Corro(FBI Milwaukee)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Milwaukee man who was named one of the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives is in custody after 16 years on the run.

Octaviano Juarez-Corro was apprehended in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico on the evening of Feb. 3.

Acting on a public tip, the FBI Milwaukee and FBI International Operations in Mexico City coordinated with the Criminal Investigation Agency of Mexico’s Attorney General Office for the arrest.

Juarez-Corro was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on Sept. 8, 2021. He was wanted for two homicides and multiple attempted homicides in Milwaukee.

On May 29, 2006, Juarez-Corro shot and killed two people and wounded three others at a Memorial Day picnic in Milwaukee, according to the FBI.

Investigators say he entered the South Shore Park on the banks of Lake Michigan where many families had gathered to celebrate the holiday. The suspect, in the final stages of divorce, approached a friend of his ex-wife and began a conversation. Juarez-Corro pulled out a gun and started firing, investigators say. Two people were killed. His ex-wife suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest but survived. Two others were injured.

“Octaviano Juarez-Corro spent the last 16 years running from law enforcement, hiding in another country, and believing time and distance was on his side,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle of the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office. “The FBI has a long reach and extraordinary law enforcement partnerships across the globe. I commend the tireless efforts of all our partners from Milwaukee to Mexico in closely coordinating with the FBI in capturing this wanted fugitive and helping to bring this violent offender to justice, as well as closure to the victims and their families.”

