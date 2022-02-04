Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT, GLITTERY, GLOWING AND WARMING MINUTES with Brad

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad hates glitter. He’s never been one of the glitterati, which is why he’s happy to talk about a new development in the glitter industry.

Today in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES he’s going to tell you about a new glitter that doesn’t hate our planet the way Brad hates glitter (OK, maybe we’re overstating it).

Brad is also glowing about this strange news from Mars: Why future helicopter missions on Mars could glow purple at dusk.

And he’s just warming up, because he also has the latest news on the James Webb Space Telescope.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro A. Santiago-Marquez, Alexander Burgos-Mojica, Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia
Green Bay business owner charged with murder in UWGB trail body case
The U.S. Postal Service introduces the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) to be built by...
White House threatens to halt USPS contract with Oshkosh Corp.
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin COVID-19 spread “critically high” in all 72 counties for 4th week
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Girl with hatchet attacked vehicle outside Manitowoc school
Tyler Berna appears in court via video conference on February 2, 2022
Teen charged with child pornography possession

Latest News

FILE: LeRoy Butler jumps into the crowd following an interception in 1995. (AP Photo/Dan Currier)
INTERVIEW: LeRoy Butler on his Hall of Fame hopes
Ervin Fay of Omro, a World War II veteran
SMALL TOWNS: Omro's Ervin Fay
While the loss of the house is hard, Green said she’s not bitter. She knows mental health and...
Manitowoc teen no longer getting family home ruined in fire
Investigators say Jason Mendez-Ramos of Ashwaubenon was shot in the head and his body was set...
Million-dollar bond set in Green Bay murder