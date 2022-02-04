3 BRILLIANT, GLITTERY, GLOWING AND WARMING MINUTES with Brad

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad hates glitter. He’s never been one of the glitterati, which is why he’s happy to talk about a new development in the glitter industry.

Today in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES he’s going to tell you about a new glitter that doesn’t hate our planet the way Brad hates glitter (OK, maybe we’re overstating it).

Brad is also glowing about this strange news from Mars: Why future helicopter missions on Mars could glow purple at dusk.

And he’s just warming up, because he also has the latest news on the James Webb Space Telescope.

