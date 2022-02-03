Working in the cold conditions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s another cold winter day in Wisconsin. In harsh wind chills, frostbite can develop on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.

There are some people who have to brave the cold as part of their job. Construction workers spend long hours outdoors.

Action 2 News This Morning spoke with Miron Construction on how they keep their workers safe. They wear many layers, thick overall bibs and warm liners in their hard hats.

Workers are encouraged to take frequent breaks to warm up.

“A lot of times we’ll actually start the work day a little bit later to kind of avoid those sub zero temperatures at 6:30 in the morning. We’ll say, hey guys let’s try to give it a go at 9:00 a.m. and see if we can get something done,” says Brandon Blank, Regional Risk Control Manager, Miron Construction.

The cold weather can also impact equipment. When things aren’t working, the company may call off work for the day.

MORNING UPDATE: A Wind Chill Advisory continues until 9am across north-central Wisconsin. While eastern Wisconsin isn't in the advisory, our "feel like temps" are in the teens below zero. Here's an update from Pinpoint Predictor #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/sbiGHwqhIv — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) February 3, 2022

