Working in the cold conditions

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s another cold winter day in Wisconsin. In harsh wind chills, frostbite can develop on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.

There are some people who have to brave the cold as part of their job. Construction workers spend long hours outdoors.

Action 2 News This Morning spoke with Miron Construction on how they keep their workers safe. They wear many layers, thick overall bibs and warm liners in their hard hats.

Workers are encouraged to take frequent breaks to warm up.

“A lot of times we’ll actually start the work day a little bit later to kind of avoid those sub zero temperatures at 6:30 in the morning. We’ll say, hey guys let’s try to give it a go at 9:00 a.m. and see if we can get something done,” says Brandon Blank, Regional Risk Control Manager, Miron Construction.

The cold weather can also impact equipment. When things aren’t working, the company may call off work for the day.

