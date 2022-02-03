Advertisement

Woman accused of killing her mother after argument, sheriff’s office says

Savannah Lawrence, 22, was charged with manslaughter.
Savannah Lawrence, 22, was charged with manslaughter.(Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA, La. (Gray News) – A woman in Louisiana is facing charges in her mother’s death, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested and charged Savannah Deshaye Lawrence, 22, with manslaughter in the death of her mother, April Springs, 42.

Deputies determined Lawrence fatally injured Springs, who was trying to stop her daughter from leaving in her car.

According to physicians at St. Patrick’s hospital, Springs had a severe head injury and scrapes on her body.

The sheriff’s office spoke with Lawrence’s grandmother, who said she and Lawrence had a physical altercation earlier in the day while Lawrence was moving her things out of the home.

She told deputies Lawrence and Springs had an argument outside, adding Lawrence and her husband took Springs to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro A. Santiago-Marquez, Alexander Burgos-Mojica, Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia
Green Bay business owner charged with murder in UWGB trail body case
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Girl with hatchet attacked vehicle outside Manitowoc school
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin COVID-19 spread “critically high” in all 72 counties for 4th week
FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATES FOLLOW-UP: Four indicted by federal grand jury for Summit Contracting fraud
A police car.
Five shot, wounded outside Milwaukee high school

Latest News

Facebook parent company Meta's stock dropped Thursday after it reported a decline in profits in...
Meta, formerly Facebook, faces historic drop as stock tanks
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Tesla recalls over 800K vehicles for seat belt chime problem
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
FILE - Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, attends his sentencing hearing at the...
Ex-Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald leaves prison
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Cooking fire causes extensive damage to Oshkosh duplex, no smoke alarms