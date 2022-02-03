Wisconsin woman who had Kaukauna man’s body in car charged in 2 counties

(AP) - A Hartland woman who tangled with police in Cambridge before investigators found a body inside her car was charged Tuesday in Dane County with hiding a corpse.

Angelina Ruesch is facing five other charges for the Jan. 17 incident that led authorities to find the body of 34-year-old Adam McCormick, of Kaukauna. The 28-year-old Ruesch was arrested after displaying a gun and ignoring commands from law enforcement. Police said McCormick had been shot to death in a Milwaukee home early that morning.

Ruesch is also charged in Milwaukee County with hiding a corpse and with aiding a felon for her alleged role in McCormick’s death.

Mack Chambliss, of Milwaukee, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

Two other woman face charges of aiding a felon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.