Advertisement

Wisconsin woman who had Kaukauna man’s body in car charged in 2 counties

Angelina Ruesch
Angelina Ruesch(Dane County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Hartland woman who tangled with police in Cambridge before investigators found a body inside her car was charged Tuesday in Dane County with hiding a corpse.

Angelina Ruesch is facing five other charges for the Jan. 17 incident that led authorities to find the body of 34-year-old Adam McCormick, of Kaukauna. The 28-year-old Ruesch was arrested after displaying a gun and ignoring commands from law enforcement. Police said McCormick had been shot to death in a Milwaukee home early that morning.

Ruesch is also charged in Milwaukee County with hiding a corpse and with aiding a felon for her alleged role in McCormick’s death.

Mack Chambliss, of Milwaukee, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

Two other woman face charges of aiding a felon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro A. Santiago-Marquez, Alexander Burgos-Mojica, Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia
Green Bay business owner charged with murder in UWGB trail body case
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Girl with hatchet attacked vehicle outside Manitowoc school
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin COVID-19 spread “critically high” in all 72 counties for 4th week
FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATES FOLLOW-UP: Four indicted by federal grand jury for Summit Contracting fraud
A police car.
Five shot, wounded outside Milwaukee high school

Latest News

February 3 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another chilly day
Small Towns Omro
WATCH: Small Towns Omro preview
Cold weather construction
WATCH: Working in the cold
Investigators say Jason Mendez-Ramos was shot and his body was set on fire along a trail on the...
Police: Green Bay murder, burned body was over drug money owed