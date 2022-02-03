White House threatens to halt USPS contract with Oshkosh Corp.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A contract between the Oshkosh Corporation and the U.S. Postal Service could be in jeopardy.

The contract calls for billions of dollars to be spent on building both electric and gas powered delivery trucks, but Wednesday the Biden administration pushed back on the deal, saying it doesn’t go far enough to combat climate change.

It was nearly a year ago when the U.S. Postal Service announced that it signed a contract with Oshkosh Corporation to build up to 165,000 Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDV) over the next decade.

At the time, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said, “This is an historic moment for the Postal Service. It is also a critical piece of our 10 year business plan to better serve America.”

However since that announcement there’s been a ton of scrutiny, with the White House advising the Postmaster General in a letter dated February 2nd that the environmental review was “flawed,” and the EPA finding the “analysis to be deficient.”

The agency also points out that only 10 percent of the vehicles will be electric, which isn’t enough considering the postal service accounts for almost a third of the entire government fleet.

The Biden administration eventually wants the entire federal fleet to be powered using clean energy.

The company is also facing criticism from the union for moving production to South Carolina.

Outagamie County Executive and U.S. Senate Candidate Tom Nelson met with workers last week.

“They knew when they got this contract everyone was expecting, everyone was expecting that these vehicles would be built in Oshkosh, and now they’re not doing it anymore. Shame on Oshkosh Truck for doing that, what they did to Oshkosh and what they’re doing to the workers. It’s wrong,” said Nelson.

The president of the United Auto Workers says the contract doesn’t make real investments in good union jobs or a cleaner future.

Senator Tammy Baldwin says she’s concerned the South Carolina facility will have inexperienced, likely non-union jobs.

The Biden administration is also threatening court action if changes aren’t made to address their environmental concerns.

Action 2 News reached out to Oshkosh Corporation for comment and we haven’t heard back.

