Advertisement

Unvaccinated 97 times more likely to die from COVID than those with boosters, CDC data shows

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky revealed new data Wednesday comparing COVID death rates of...
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky revealed new data Wednesday comparing COVID death rates of unvaccinated people to those who are vaccinated and those who are boosted.(CDC COVID Data Tracker)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Unvaccinated people are 97 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated and boosted, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those who are unvaccinated are also 14 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated but not boosted.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky presented the data Wednesday at a White House COVID-19 response team meeting.

The findings are based on information collected in early December.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Pedro A. Santiago-Marquez, Alexander Burgos-Mojica, Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia
Green Bay business owner charged with murder in UWGB trail body case
The U.S. Postal Service introduces the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) to be built by...
White House threatens to halt USPS contract with Oshkosh Corp.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Girl with hatchet attacked vehicle outside Manitowoc school
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin COVID-19 spread “critically high” in all 72 counties for 4th week
FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATES FOLLOW-UP: Four indicted by federal grand jury for Summit Contracting fraud

Latest News

Remington Nystrom is accused of sexually assaulting a child at a church camp in 2009
DOJ tip line leads to child-sexual assault charge against church camp counselor
This 2012 colorized electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of...
Study identifies virulent HIV variant unrecognized for years
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden in NYC: Nation must come together to end gun violence
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases fall below 5,000 per day
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Islamic State leader killed as US attacks Syria hideout