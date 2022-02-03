Two from Georgia accused of using counterfeit checks to cheat Green Bay, Fox Valley banks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Federal prosecutors say two Atlanta residents carried out a scheme to steal upwards of $160,000 from banks and credit unions in the Green Bay and Fox Valley areas.

A federal indictment claims Michael Harvey Jr., 40, and Shanika Harvey, 31, stole checks from the mailboxes of Wisconsin businesses, altered them, and recruited others to cash the counterfeit checks.

They’re each charged with three counts of financial institution fraud. Each count carries up to 30 years in prison and a one million dollar fine if convicted.

