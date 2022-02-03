Advertisement

Trail body murder suspect held on $1 million bail

One of the suspects had an outburst in court saying he’s innocent
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two more defendants in the case of a body found burned along a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay trail made their first court appearances in Brown County Thursday. Both men spoke to the court through Spanish translators.

We reported Wednesday on the arrests of Pedro Santiago-Marquez and Alexander Burgos-Mojica.

A court commissioner ordered Santiago-Marquez held on $1 million cash bond. He’s ordered not to have any contact with co-defendants or others involved in this case.

Santiago-Marquez is charged with first-degree intentional murder and being party to the crime of mutilating a corpse.

In court documents, investigators accuse Santiago-Marquez of shooting Jason Mendez-Ramos in the head over drug money. A witness told police Santiago-Marquez owed the victim $80,000 for cocaine.

For the first time, we heard from the victim’s family.

One parent asked the court “not to give him a low bond because he was involved in my son’s murder. That’s all I have to say. Thank you, your honor.”

Another said, “I just want you to consider what my father has said. That is all. Thank you very much.”

Prosecutors told the court releasing the suspects poses a risk to public safety.

At one point during the hearing, Burgos-Mojica, burst out in Spanish that he’s innocent. He’s charged with harboring or aiding a felon. Prosecutors expressed concern that he faces a charge carrying more than 10 years in prison.

“Mr. Burgos does not have any prior criminal record in the state of record in the state of Wisconsin, but his FBI record does show a prior arrest by the Puerto Rico government in 2007 for dangerous drugs,” the prosecutor told the court. “A severity and disposition were not listed.”

The court set his bond at $25,000.

A third defendant, 29-year-old Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia, was arrested last month and charged with being party to the crime of mutilating a corpse.

