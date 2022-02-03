Teen charged with child pornography possession

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 19-year-old Brown County man is facing 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

Tyler Berna made his first court appearance Wednesday and is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

The Brown County District Attorney’s Office wanted a $25,000 cash bond because of the seriousness of the crime but lowered the request as Berna has no criminal history and didn’t appear to understand all that was happening in court. His mother even stepped in to answer some questions.

A child pornography cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children last year led the Brown County Sheriff’s Office to Berna’s home in Bellevue.

Investigators found 10 videos on Berna’s cell phone which are labeled “extremely aggravating and sexually explicit in nature.” They depicted children as young as 2 or 3 years old.

Berna told investigators he didn’t take the photos or videos but got them from an anonymous person on a messaging app then sold them for profit. In the criminal complaint, Berna says he made about $200 and that he “couldn’t pass up on easy money.”

He later asked investigators if he would have to pay the money back, saying “all of this money is gone.”

Berna told investigators he didn’t mean to cause any harm. He said, “I was just trying to make money.”

Berna appeared without a lawyer because he didn’t qualify for a public defender, but he can re-apply for one in the future.

At one point during the court hearing he responded, “I don’t know. What does my mom think?”

The court commissioner asked Berna’s mom to step in and answer some questions as Berna didn’t appear to be looking at the camera.

“Tyler, look at the camera,” the commissioner said. “I want to know if you are listening and hearing me.”

After bond was set at $5,000, his mother told the court, “I will do anything to come up with it. I will do anything.”

The court commissioner set Berna’s next court appearance in March to give his family enough time to reapply for a public defender or find an attorney.

