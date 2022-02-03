Small Towns with Jeff Alexander starts Thursday

OMRO, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News is debuting a weekly series called Small Towns with Jeff Alexander. It will air every Thursday on Action 2 News at 6.

Action 2 News anchor Jeff Alexander is taking viewers on a journey across Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Jeff will share compelling, inspirational and heartwarming stories about the people who make up the fabric of small towns in Wisconsin.

To kick things off, we meet an Omro man who celebrated a milestone birthday with help from his community. World War II veteran Ervin Fay recently turned 100 with a big celebration.

