A ROUND OF LIGHT SNOW FOR FRIDAY

Overnight, the wind will slightly veer to the Northeast and will bring the possibility of Lakeside snow showers. While it’s not something everyone along the Lakeshore will see... some spots may pick up 1-3″ of snow. Clouds will thicken tonight, and lows will dip into the single digits above/below zero before slowly rising late.

Our next weathermaker arrives Friday in the form of light snow showers. This disturbance will keep skies generally cloudy with highs limited to the teens. Snow totals will be light, generally a dusting to a half inch is expected. With below freezing temperatures in place, any snow could cause slick spots on the roads. Keep this in mind especially for Friday afternoon and evening.

Southwest winds will kick in by the weekend, giving us a nice little boost in temperatures. Temperatures Saturday will get into the lower 20s with highs Sunday rising to around 30 degrees. Areas north of Green Bay could see some light snow during the day Saturday. Most won’t see much more than a dusting, but far northern Wisconsin could end up with 1-2″ in spots.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: W 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SW/S 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Cold and calm. Lakeside flakes. LOW: -1

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with light snow showers. An inch or less. HIGH: 16 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Turning blustery. Light snow showers NORTH. HIGH: 22 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional flakes possible. Milder. HIGH: 30 LOW: 10

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 24 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but mild again. HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow possible late. HIGH: 30

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.