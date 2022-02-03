Advertisement

Oshkosh man charged with federal robbery, firearm crimes

U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, the federal courthouse in Green Bay(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 26-year-old Oshkosh man is facing about 37 years in prison for federal charges stemming from a robbery during an illegal drug sale in 2020.

Raymon Fuller Jr., who’s a convicted felon, is accused of brandishing a firearm during the robbery.

A federal grand jury indicted Fuller for Hobbs Act robbery, which includes threatening physical harm in an act of extortion; brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime; and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The robbery charge carries up to 20 years in prison. Being a felon in possession of a firearm carries up to 10 years. Brandishing a firearm in a violent crime has a mandatory minimum of 7 years if convicted.

