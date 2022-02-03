Law enforcement cracking down on string of self storage unit burglaries

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - At least a dozen law enforcement agencies in Northeast Wisconsin are tackling an increase in self storage unit burglaries.

“It’s a crime of opportunity for these people because they can be easily hidden. They can sneak right out of there as quickly as they came in,” said Aaron Dufek, an Investigator with Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

The crime is nothing new, however, it’s gotten out of hand this time around.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety first picked up on the burglaries in its area in early January.

“That seemed to kick off a full rash of storage unit thefts across this area,” said Dufek.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department joined the effort over the weekend when about 13 burglaries happened in just three days in the Town of Lawrence.

“We’re learning that these rash of storage unit burglaries that we’re seeing all have common themes to them. Suspect information seems to have been the same across all these agencies, and the list is growing now,” said Dufek.

On that list is Tyler James Martinez, a suspect with multiple warrants for his arrest. Public Safety is searching for him to get him in for questioning regarding the string of burglaries.

While investigators continue to narrow down the list of key players, they want the public to stay alert.

Some tips include:

Switching padlocks with diskloks.

Looking for storage facilities with gates, fencing, cameras and limited overnight hours.

Making sure to keep track of inventory by either writing it down on paper, snapping a picture or taking video.

If anyone has any information on Martinez, they’re asked to contact the Ashwaubenon Public Safety at (920)593-4474. If the public is aware of anyone else who could be connected to the break-ins, they can submit an anonymous tip to the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 422-7867.

