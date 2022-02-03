DOJ tip line leads to child-sexual assault charge against church camp counselor

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin Rapids man is charged with sexually assaulting a child at a church camp in 2009 after the assault was reported to the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s new tip line for victims of assault by clergy and others in religious leadership positions.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified about the online report on May 20. The defendant, Remington Nystrom, was about 20 years old at the time. The victim was 9 or 10.

The victim told investigators Nystrom was a counselor at a church camp in Mount Morris. The victim said Nystrom was helping him with a diagram and offered to let the boy continue working on it at his bunk after lights out. The boy said he fell asleep and woke up to find Nystrom reaching down his pants. The victim said he was shocked and paralyzed but eventually made sounds like he was going to wake up, and Nystrom quickly pulled out his hand.

A staff member at the church camp confirmed the boy and Nelson would have attended camp at the same time. The staff member said the boy was “one of the most upright, intelligent, thoughtful, well-mannered and respectful of persons.”

Nystrom was added to the state’s sex offender registry in 2018 after pleading no contest to fourth-degree sexual assault of a child and causing mental harm to a child in a separate case.

