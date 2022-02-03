Advertisement

Deputies: Elderly Florida man dead after being shot, run over by own vehicle in parking lot

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Deputies in Florida have arrested two people after a 78-year-old man was killed in a parking lot after picking up a prescription.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Javonne White and 25-year-old Jasmine Munro were charged with first-degree murder and carjacking with a firearm in the death of Uken Cummings.

Investigators said Cummings was gunned down on Sunday at a CVS Pharmacy in Orlando.

The 78-year-old was returning to his Mercedes when the two suspects shot him and took his keys, deputies said.

Cummings was then run over as the vehicle backed up into him, and he was run over again when the driver left the scene.

Javonne White (left) and Jasmine Munro (right) are accused of murder in the death of...
Javonne White (left) and Jasmine Munro (right) are accused of murder in the death of 78-year-old Uken Cummings (middle).(Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies arrested the suspects Thursday, and they are being held at the county jail.

The sheriff’s office said Cummings was a retired hospital security professional from New York.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro A. Santiago-Marquez, Alexander Burgos-Mojica, Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia
Green Bay business owner charged with murder in UWGB trail body case
The U.S. Postal Service introduces the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) to be built by...
White House threatens to halt USPS contract with Oshkosh Corp.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Girl with hatchet attacked vehicle outside Manitowoc school
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin COVID-19 spread “critically high” in all 72 counties for 4th week
FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATES FOLLOW-UP: Four indicted by federal grand jury for Summit Contracting fraud

Latest News

Remington Nystrom is accused of sexually assaulting a child at a church camp in 2009
DOJ tip line leads to child-sexual assault charge against church camp counselor
This 2012 colorized electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of...
Study identifies virulent HIV variant unrecognized for years
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden in NYC: Nation must come together to end gun violence
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases fall below 5,000 per day
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Islamic State leader killed as US attacks Syria hideout