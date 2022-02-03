Advertisement

De Pere hosting show choir competition

De Pere High School

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Show choirs from across the Midwest will be in De Pere for competition.

Destination De Pere: Let’s Jam is Saturday, Feb. 5, at De Pere High School, 1700 Chicago Street.

Redbird Vocal Music is hosting the second annual show choir competition.

There will be 15 groups taking part in music performances for all ages.

Tickets are available online and at the door. CLICK HERE for information on ticket costs and the performance schedule.

