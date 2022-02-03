COVID-19 Omicron subvariant BA.2 spreading throughout Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News following the spread of a new subvariant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

BA.2, also called “stealth omicron” was first confirmed this week in Dane County.

“The latest concern in this is this emergence of the sub variant, which is related to Omicron, which is why it’s called the sub variant. But it’s different in the sense that it seems to be a little even more transmissible than Omicron,” said Dr. Nasia Safdar, Infectious Disease Physician, UW Health.

At this time, it is believed to be 1.5 times more contagious, but not more severe than original omicron, according to a Danish study released last week.

Thursday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services tells us less than five cases of BA.2 have been confirmed in Wisconsin.

“I think the things to understand about this is that it is still considered that part of the lineage or the variation that we call Omicron, but it differs with regard to a few additional mutations, so they’re very closely related,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

This new threat comes as case counts and hospitalization rates in Wisconsin are slowly starting to come down. Health officials continue to stress getting a booster shot if you’re eligible to help shorten this omicron-fueled phase of the pandemic.

“This particular variant has the ability to evade the typical vaccine immune response, and so the booster is really what allows us to be protected against it. So our recommendation has been, you know, it’s great yes if you’ve had the two shots of a two dose series, but for Omicron in particular, you really need to go to the next step and get that booster, and that booster is also likely to be protected against this sub variant,” said Dr. Safdar.

Dr. Westergaard says DHS officials are optimistic over the next several weeks that we will see cases continuing to decline as the omicron surge subsides.

