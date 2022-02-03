Cooking fire causes extensive damage to Oshkosh duplex, no smoke alarms

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Seven people were displaced and some pets died in a fire at an Oshkosh duplex Wednesday.

Feb. 2, at 5:24 p.m., firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Greenwood Court. Crews encountered heavy fire in a kitchen and dining room area.

The fire caused extensive damage, according to the Oshkosh Fire Department.

Seven people were displaced from the multi-family home. Two pet cats died in the fire. The displaced residents are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

There were no working smoke alarms in the duplex. The cause of the fire was unattended cooking, the department says. The department reminds people to stay in the kitchen when cooking and to have working alarms on every level.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury caused by icy conditions.

Oshkosh Fire received help from Town of Algoma, Town of Oshkosh and Fox Crossing fire.

