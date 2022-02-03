Advertisement

Catnapped feline returned to Safe Haven in Green Bay

Bleu the cat returned to Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary. Feb. 3, 2022.
Bleu the cat returned to Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary. Feb. 3, 2022.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Annie Krall
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A cat taken from a Green Bay pet sanctuary has been returned.

Bleu the cat was catnapped from Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary on Broadway at about 2 p.m. Wednesday. The alleged catnapper put Bleu into a bag and snuck the cat out a side door.

Safe Haven posted messages on Facebook pleading for the customer to return the cat to them.

On Thursday morning, one of Safe Haven’s employs spotted the alleged catnapper walking in downtown Green Bay with a duffel bag. Another employ approached the person and asked for the cat back. Bleu was in the duffel bag. The person handed the cat back over to the sanctuary.

We don’t get have information on what will happen to the person who took Bleu. We’ve reached out to police for details on the case. We’ll update when we get that information.

Action 2 News is speaking with Safe Haven and will have a full story tonight.

