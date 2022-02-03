ARCTIC HIGH PRESSURE IN CONTROL

Bone-chilling cold air is settling into Wisconsin this morning. Early wind chills are mainly in the teens and twenties below zero, with the coldest “feel-like temperatures” across north-central Wisconsin. When it’s this cold, frostbite can develop on exposed skin in less than half an hour.

Arctic high pressure is pushing towards the Great Lakes and will give us a mostly sunny sky. This same area of high pressure is pushing a massive winter storm well to our southeast. We’ll stay dry today, but as the wind veers to the northeast into this evening, a few lake flakes may fly tonight in Manitowoc and Sheboygan Counties.

Our next weathermaker arrives tomorrow with plenty of clouds and scattered snow showers. The light fluffy snow won’t impress anyone, as totals will be an inch or less. However, roads may become a little slick tomorrow afternoon. Your risk of severe weather is LOW.

As the wind turns to the southwest, temperatures will slowly trend up into the weekend. While Friday’s highs will still be in the teens, look for highs in the 20s, then low 30s for Saturday and Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: SW 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Subzero chills. Some lakeside clouds late. HIGH: 14

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Cold, but calmer. A few lakeside flakes. LOW: -2

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Snow showers. An inch or less. HIGH: 16 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 22 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few snow showers at times. Breezy. HIGH: 31 LOW: 12

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 24 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. HIGH: 36

