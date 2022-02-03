ANOTHER ARCTIC BLAST KEEPING THINGS COLD TODAY

Arctic high pressure to our west is keeping skies mostly sunny through the afternoon, but is also sending in a reinforcing shot of arctic air to the state of Wisconsin. High temperatures will top out in the low to middle teens, with wind chills staying below zero for the rest of the day. Overnight, the wind will slightly veer to the Northeast and will bring the possibility of flakes lakeside.

Our next weathermaker arrives tomorrow. This disturbance will keep skies generally cloudy, and scattered light snow showers will move through the region. This snow will be very light in nature, and less than an inch of snow is expected widespread. Matter of fact, some spots may only see a trace. Regardless any snow, with below freezing temperatures in place, could cause slick spots on the roads. Keep this in mind especially for tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Southwest winds will kick in by the weekend, giving us a nice little boost in temperatures. Temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will rise into the middle 20s and lower 30s, with a possibility of some flakes across the North on Saturday, and a chance of flakes for all on Sunday. Any accumulations are expected to be minor.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NNE 10-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: SW/W 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Subzero chills. Some lakeside clouds late. HIGH: 14

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Cold and calm. Lakeside flakes. LOW: -2

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Snow showers. An inch or less. HIGH: 16 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Turning breezy. Flakes NORTH. HIGH: 22 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few snow showers at times. Breezy. HIGH: 30 LOW: 11

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 23 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild again. HIGH: 36

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.